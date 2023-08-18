5,000-acre fire threatens tiny western Whitman County town

A 5,000-acre wildfire threatened structures and forced a tiny unincorporated town in western Whitman County to evacuate Friday.

The Winona Fire started around 2:30 p.m. and was 5,000 acres and growing, according to a Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office news release issued about 6 p.m. Friday.

It was burning in grass and brush and threatening cropland, rangeland and primary and secondary structures, according to the release. State fire assistance, including air resources, was helping to contain the blaze.

Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said it would provide an update on the fire late Friday night or Saturday. Fire crews were expected to be on scene overnight into Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The cause of the fire cause is under investigation.