A Grip on Sports: Believe it or not, this is the final weekend of the summer without college football so enjoy it

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Wondering what sports to watch on TV this weekend? We have a suggestion. Nothing. OK, maybe a bit of the M’s in Houston or some of the PGA’s playoffs. But clear your mind. And your schedule. After all, college football begins next weekend and from then until the snow piles up, your weekends are no longer open.

• After all, can you call yourself an American sports fan – short for fanatic – if you aren’t all in on college and professional football? Saturdays for the (as college administrators like to refer to them before laughing) student/athletes, and almost every other day for the NFL.

Football. Football. Football.

This is your last weekend of refuge. From here on in, the 800-pound gorilla has control of the remote. You are just a passenger on the big ball hurtling through space. (If it’s not clear, the big ball is the NFL and space is your free time on the weekend.)

But if you must sit in front of the television this week, in a weirdly appropriate training session for the weekends ahead, then you have a potpourri to choose from. The lineup is pretty eclectic, starting with ESPN’s fascination with Little League baseball.

Every game is on the network, even ones like last night’s that was interrupted by rain and finally called after hours. What else do 12-year-olds have to do on a mid-August Thursday night except sit in a dugout and wait for adults to tell them to head back to their dorm? Good times.

The Seattle-based Pacific Northwest representative won 10-0 Thursday and will not return to your TV until Monday (noon, ESPN). But don’t despair, games are on four times a day between now and then.

There is football too, if you want to give NFL preseason games that designation. Guess you have too because you can bet on the outcome, but mainly the broadcasts are filled with the announcers focusing on the upcoming season and sharing esoteric information about a fifth-string wide receiver who may get cut in a few hours. Good times.

The Hawks game this week pops up on Saturday (7 p.m., Fox 28), with the chance that some players you actually recognize will play a few series. Which makes it different from last week’s preseason opener and next week’s final run through.

There is golf, with the PGA’s stars trying to deal with Chicago’s Olympia Fields as the FedEx playoffs wind down. There is basketball, with the U.S. World Cup team – Gonzaga’s Mark Few is an assistant coach – prepping for the Asian-based tournament with a “friendly” against Greece (9 a.m. Friday, FS1).

And there is the women’s World Cup final. But only if you are willing to rise early or go to bed really, really late. The championship match between Spain and England kicks at 3 a.m. PDT Sunday morning (Fox), which is a much-more appropriate 8 p.m. in Sydney.

All of that is sort of prelude, really. Not just to football. But to baseball’s stretch run. The 100-plus-degree heat we’ve been experiencing in the Inland Northwest – do you know it was hotter in Spokane on Tuesday than it was in Las Vegas? – is going away but the great baseball weather isn’t. And the M’s have been as hot as the thermometer. Wait, let us amend that a bit. Julio Rodriguez has been scalding and his hot streak – nine hits in two games … is that really possible? – has lifted the entire team.

Now he’ll take that glowing-red bat to Houston, where the defending champion Astros await, featuring Jose Altuve on a hot streak of his own. The M’s three-game bobble – they lost consecutive winnable games to the Orioles and Royals before taking their last three in KC – has left them outside, looking in at the wild card. But not by much. They are tied in the loss column with Toronto for the final spot and trail the Blue Jays by a half-game.

The Astros? They are 3.5 games in front of the M’s and are 2.5 behind the Rangers in the American League West. Yep, it’s time to watch the scoreboard and the standings each day. Until football intrudes, of course.

WSU: The stretch between when practice starts and the season actually begins can be interminable for the players. Jake Dickert understands this. So, his Cougars have been dialing back a bit the past couple days. Greg Woods has more about Dickert’s strategy in this notebook. … The Cougars’ specialists are good enough to be considered weapons. … You think Washington State will win more or less than six games this season? … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, we’re a bit sad for Oregon State and Washington State. California too. Abandoned by eight other members of the Pac-12, the schools now have to sit and wait on Stanford. It’s been reported the Cardinal, flush with an endowment that would make many nations jealous, is willing to join the ACC for free. Now that’s some high-end begging. But any hope of rebuilding the Pac-12 has to wait until the ACC makes a final decision. … Nothing is stopping, when it comes to realignment and such, by the way. It will continue until there is either an implosion or explosion. Or until the non-football athletes just refuse to play along anymore. … If you’re wondering, the Mountain West race should be interesting this season. And after? Who knows. … The brain trust in place at Washington have resurrected a football program before. It just takes great players. … Another great offensive line may in the offing for Oregon State. … Oregon has a well thought of long-snapper. … Colorado hopes to have an injured tight end back soon. … Utah has a lot of running backs to call on. … The Bruins need players stepping up in the secondary. … A true freshman may end up starting at quarterback for Arizona State. … Arizona calls its defensive linemen dancing bears. … In basketball news, Mick Cronin gets it. About realignment, at least. … Arizona’s visit to the UAE is a big deal for Oumar Ballo. … Washington is heading overseas as well.

Gonzaga: If you know GU basketball, you know who Connor Griffin is. Former walk-on who was too athletic to be a bench warmer. Transfer to Washington, where he played football, helped with basketball and then left for Vanguard University in Southern California, where he averaged almost 17 points a game for Reardan High grad Rhett Soliday’s program. Now a video coordinator for the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. And the subject of this Theo Lawson story.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, a Wisconsin transfer should help Montana State’s running game. … Northern Colorado held a scrimmage Thursday. … Not every college football player’s journey is straightforward.

Indians: After two wins to open the series, Spokane fell 8-5 to Tri-City last night at Avista. Dave Nichols has the coverage.

Mariners: We mentioned Julio above. His ninth hit in two games was an eighth-inning blast of a home run – our son likened it to a home run derby rocket – that lifted Seattle from a two-run deficit into the lead. The M’s went on to win 6-4. … When Bryan Woo returns from the injured list he will become part of a six-man rotation.

Seahawks: It’s starting to feel like the regular season around Hawks’ camp. … Two undrafted free agents scored unlikely touchdowns the other day. … There have been more injuries than usual, maybe because camp has been more intense. … Riq Woolen is becoming Pete Carroll’s favorite.

Storm: Seattle is suddenly hot and has an outside chance for the playoffs.

Kraken: The franchise is looking for a replacement on its radio broadcast team.

•••

Friday. Why, even in retirement, does this day still seem better than Monday or Wednesday? The open-door nature of the 24 hours we guess. It is the gateway to the weekend.