Before fatal police shootout, EMTs tried to treat Boise man for ‘alcohol-related seizure’

By Noble Brigham Idaho Statesman

A day before a man engaged in a fatal shootout with Boise police, paramedics tried to treat him for an “alcohol-related seizure,” according to an Ada County dispatch log.

Macey Juker, 28, died at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets in the North End after he shot at police and six officers fired back, according to the Boise Police Department and Ada County Coroner’s Office. The incident began at around 10:30 p.m. on July 26. Juker was pronounced dead July 27 at 2:18 a.m., Coroner Richard Riffle said in a news release.

On July 25, Ada County Paramedics responded to the home of Juker’s mother at 718 N. 20th Street, according to a log obtained by the Idaho Statesman from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office via a public records request. Emergency medical calls in the county are routed through the Ada County dispatchers.

It’s unclear who made the 911 call at 10:04 a.m. that day – the person’s name is redacted on the report – but the log said the caller was in Star. Juker’s mother works in Star, next-door neighbor Mary Allen, 70, told the Statesman last month.

Juker was having an “alcohol-related seizure,” the log stated, but paramedics did not transport him to the hospital.

Ryan Larrondo, a spokesperson for Ada County Paramedics, told the Statesman in an email that EMTs spoke “with a subject” for a few minutes. He said he could not disclose anything about that interaction because of HIPAA, the federal medical privacy law.

“Per Ada County Paramedics policy, if a subject appears to be conscious, alert and oriented, and refuses care, providers must honor that refusal,” Larrondo said.

Juker’s parents and sister did not respond to requests for comment from the Statesman.

The Garden City Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the shooting, one of many this year. There have been eight shootings involving law enforcement in Ada County, and six of those have involved Boise police.