Fourth person dies in Portland heat wave

By Catalina Gaitán Oregonian

The death toll of this week’s record-breaking heat wave rose to four people after a person was found dead Thursday in Northeast Portland when the temperature outside was about 92 degrees, Multnomah County officials said.

Heat is suspected as the cause in all four deaths, but further testing must be done to confirm the preliminary findings, county officials said. They have not identified any of the people.

The first person died Monday in Southeast Portland when the temperature reached 106. The next day, an unnamed Portland hospital reported that another person had died when the temperature was 102. A third person was found dead Wednesday in Northeast Portland when the temperature was about 102.

Officials have not released additional information about the circumstances of the deaths.

City and county officials declared a heat emergency Sunday due to excessive heat and opened three cooling centers in Gresham and Portland through Wednesday.

Monday’s recorded temperature at Portland International Airport was 108 – the hottest on record for August since records have been kept there. The previous record was 107 in 1981.

Temperatures at the airport rose to 102 on Tuesday, 103 on Wednesday and 93 on Thursday.

Five people died from exposure to heat last summer, when temperatures soared into the 90s and above for eight consecutive days in July and in several shorter stretches in August.

The rash of deaths are grim reminders of June 2021, when a heat dome killed 116 people in Oregon, 69 of whom were in Multnomah County.