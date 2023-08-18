Glacier National Park seeking public comment on reservation system

After three summers of testing car reservation systems, Glacier National Park wants to know what people think.

The park announced in a news release last week that it would take public input on how visitors felt about the reservation system to help officials craft a strategy for 2024.

The announcement comes toward the end of Glacier’s third summer of vehicle reservation system pilot projects. The projects were meant to find a way to deal with traffic congestion in the busiest parts of the park.

“We have learned a lot from the last three years of pilot reservation systems,” Park Superintendent Dave Roemer said in a news release. “We’d like to hear from the public about what worked, what hasn’t worked, and what ideas they have for managing high visitation at Glacier for 2024.”

The park in northwestern Montana typically sees about 3 million visitors each year. Despite the park’s size – a little more than 1 million acres – traffic congestion is common.

Glacier began testing vehicle reservations in 2021 to try to keep traffic from backing up to U.S. Highway 2, the main highway ferrying visitors to the park. Park officials created a reservation system for the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor.

In 2022, the park expanded the pilot to the North Fork area, a relatively undeveloped part of the park. Park documents say there were close to 181,000 vehicle reservations in 2022. (Visitors with camping, lodging or other service reservations were able to use that reservation instead of a vehicle reservation.)

This summer, the park added programs for the the Many Glacier and Two Medicine valleys.

Park officials have scheduled a virtual public meeting to discuss the reservation system on Wednesday. The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m., and can be joined from this link: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/MeetingNotices.cfm?projectID=118357.

In person meetings are planned the following week on the east and west sides of the park. One will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Visitor Center in St. Mary, Montana. The other is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Cedar Creek Lodge in Columbia Falls, Montana.