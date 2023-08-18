More than $1 million worth of Spam being sent to Maui after wildfires

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

More than $1 million worth of cash and Spam, a staple in Hawaiian cuisine, is being donated to those affected by the Maui wildfire disaster.

Hormel Foods, the brand’s parent company, announced Thursday they would be donating over 264,000 cans of Spam to a faith-based relief organization. According to the company, Hawaiian people consume “more than 7 million cans of Spam products every year, more than any other U.S. state.”

Nonprofit Convoy of Hope — whose mission includes aiding people affected by natural disasters — partnered with the popular canned meat company to bring three truckloads and additional resources to impacted areas.

Spam has also created a specially designed “Spam Loves Maui” T-shirt, with 100% of proceeds to be donated to Aloha United Way’s Maui Fire Relief Fund.

“The people of Hawaii have a special place in both the history and heart of the Spam brand,” said brand manager Jennesa Kinscher in a statement. “Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back.”

As of Thursday evening, at least 111 people have been confirmed dead in the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history in over a century. The death toll is expected to rise in the coming days, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who estimated that “probably still over 1,000″ residents are unaccounted for since last week’s deadly blaze.