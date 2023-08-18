Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by a vehicle on Monroe

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries Friday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle on Monroe Street.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for injuries, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.

The accident occurred somewhere between Augusta and Nora avenues just before 4:30 p.m.

Monroe was closed at Northwest Boulevard for about an hour while police responded. The street is back open now.

An investigation is ongoing.