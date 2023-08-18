Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by a vehicle on Monroe
Aug. 18, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:17 p.m.
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries Friday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle on Monroe Street.
The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for injuries, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.
The accident occurred somewhere between Augusta and Nora avenues just before 4:30 p.m.
Monroe was closed at Northwest Boulevard for about an hour while police responded. The street is back open now.
An investigation is ongoing.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.