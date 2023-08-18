The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
72°F
Current Conditions
Smoke
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by a vehicle on Monroe

Aug. 18, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:17 p.m.

By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries Friday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle on Monroe Street.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for injuries, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. 

The accident occurred somewhere between Augusta and Nora avenues just before 4:30 p.m.

Monroe was closed at Northwest Boulevard for about an hour while police responded. The street is back open now.  

An investigation is ongoing. 

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety