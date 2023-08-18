The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Post Falls man arrested for child molestation, enticement

Aug. 18, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:25 p.m.

Kristofer Jon Siebers, 51, was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing minors in August 2023. Post Falls Police investigators believe he may have other victims in the area. (Courtesy of the Post Falls Police Department)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
A 51-year-old Post Falls man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing and enticing children.

Kristofer Jon Siebers faces two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, one count of sexual abuse of a minor child and one count of enticing a child using the internet.

Post Falls Police Department investigators discovered Siebers met at least one underage male online and engaged in illegal sexual activity with him, according to a police news release.

Last week investigators conducted an undercover chat operation, where detectives pretended to be a child. Siebers tried to get the child to come to his workplace in Coeur d’Alene, according to investigators.

When he went to meet the child, Siebers was confronted by police and arrested.

Siebers was an employee of KXLY radio until 2022 when he left the station.

After interviewing Siebers, police came to believe he had other child victims. Those victims, their parents, and anyone else with information on Siebers are asked to contact Det. Sean Calderwood at 208-773-3517 or via email at scalderwood@postfallspolice.gov.

Siebers remained in the Kootenai County Jail as of Friday morning.

