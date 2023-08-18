The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Coeur d’Alene football upsets top-ranked Rigby in Montana; Lakeland beats Preston

Aug. 18, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:15 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

MISSOULA – Jamison Kizziar threw three touchdown passes and the Coeur d’Alene Vikings held off a fourth quarter comeback to beat the defending 5A champion Rigby Trojans 27-21 in a nonleague season opener at Washington-Grizzly Stadium at the University of Montana on Friday.

Kizziar connected with Carson Speelman and Shea Roberston on touchdown passes in the first quarter as the Vikings built a 13-0 lead.

Kolby Coey added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put Coeur d’Alene up 27-7.

Rigby scored twice late, including a 3-yard run from Luke Flowers – the returning 5A state player of the year – with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining, but the Vikings held on for the upset.

Lakeland 17, Preston 7: Roan Reilly found Haydon Benson on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and the Hawks (1-0) beat the Indians (0-1) in a nonleague game at Montana Tech University in Butte.

Kage Weil added an 18-yard touchdown and Owen Forsman kicked a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter.

