Woman who died on downtown Spokane street identified

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 40-year-old Catharine Allen as the woman who died near Riverside Avenue and Madison Street Wednesday in downtown Spokane.

It said the cause and manner of death are pending.

Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said Thursday officers responded to a report of a distressed woman lying in the road at Sprague Avenue and Madison Street, which is one block away from Riverside. She said medics treated the woman for a while but she died at the scene.

Humphreys said there does not appear to be a criminal element to Allen’s death.