Spokane Indians game against Tri-City postponed due to air quality

From staff reports

The Spokane Indians game against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Saturday was postponed due to poor air quality, the team announced.

The Indians will monitor conditions Sunday before determining to play the series finale.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the fires, and we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the brave first responders who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe,” the team said in a release.