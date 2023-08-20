EWU to open campus on Monday

staff reports

Eastern Washington University will be open campus-wide on Monday as school officials continue to monitor the Gray fire burning several miles away.

“After consulting with emergency personnel and community partners, the university will be open and fully operational for Monday, Aug. 21,” a university press release said Sunday.

Emergency notifications will be sent via the university’s EagleSafe service, the release said.

“Your health and safety is our priority,” the release said. “Please prioritize your own well-being and ensure you and your loved ones are cared for. Road closures and detours are causing extreme traffic delays, and air quality may remain hazardous in some areas (Monday). Please check the local emergency resources list to help you evaluate your situation and make a decision.”