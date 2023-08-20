The Emerson family continues to live the dream after the bio-pic ‘Dreamin’ Wild’ hit screens

Salina Emerson, mother of Joe and Donnie Emerson, sits in the living room of the family’s Fruitland home. The Emersons have thrilled this year to see their story told in the feature film “Dreamin’ Wild.” (Ed Condran/For The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

It’s lonley on State Route 25 approaching Fruitland late in the evening.

While en route to the farm where the album “Dreamin’ Wild” was written and recorded by the Emerson brothers a lifetime ago, Joe Emerson phoned with concern.

“You’re not going to be able to call me when you get close,” Emerson said over the landline inside the chalet of a stone and wood home he built on the family farm. “We’re just after mile marker 33. Slow down after that and I’ll drive out to the road to make sure you don’t miss me.”

Visiting the Emerson farm, which is home to the family logging business, is akin to being part of a “Twilight Zone” episode. It feels like another era, a simpler time.

There’s no cell service in the vicinity of the farm. It’s not a big deal since Emerson doesn’t own a cellphone. The tranquil farm flanked by ponderosa pines and wheat fields along the rolling hills would be a perfect setting for a 1950s period piece.

It also felt like a bygone era back in 1978 when the Emerson brothers created “Dreamin’ Wild,” the album their father Donald Sr. financed by mortgaging part of his farm. The out of touch Emersons, who were more than a decade behind the contemporary world, sported Elvis-style jumpsuits for the album cover.

“We didn’t know what was going on out in the world,” Donnie Emerson said.

That helped as Donnie Emerson created and sung songs without influence on a then state-of-the-art TEAC eight track. His brother accompanied on drums. There was tangible potential. The hazy and hypnotic “Baby” could have been a hit during an era in which similar songs by Hall & Oates and Smokey Robinson charted. However, few heard the moody but catchy tune. The album slipped through the cracks of history almost a half century ago.

Less than 100 of the original albums sold. Many of the unsold collectibles, which go for $500 or more on Ebay, reside in Emerson’s house, which is just steps from the area dubbed “The Practice Space.” The Emerson’s jumpsuits are in a safe.

Their value has skyrocketed since the release of Bill Pohlad’s love letter of a film, “Dreamin’ Wild,” hit screens nationwide Aug. 4.

Pohlad, as in his Brian Wilson bio-pic, “Love & Mercy,” presents the Emerson story in a series of flashbacks. What is most impressive about the film is that unlike similar movies, in which conflicts are invented, Pohlad presents an honest and respectful depiction of the Emerson story.

“Bill became a member of the family,” Salina Emerson said while sitting in the living room of her humble white house with a green metal roof. She relaxed in the low-ceiling home decorated by a plethora of photos of her children, Donnie, Joe, Rose, Maria and Dave.

Salina Emerson, 89, and her husband, Donald Sr., 92, drove to Spokane’s AMC 20 to catch the film on Aug. 4, the night it opened to the general public. The Emerson family experienced the film in September at the Magic Lantern and in June at the Bing Crosby Theater. However, the Emerson patriarch and matriarch were compelled to see the film with the masses.

“We were so excited to go to the film again with a crowd of strangers,” Salina Emerson said. “We still can’t believe all that is happening. We’re so excited for Donnie and Joe.”

None of this would have happened if Donald Sr. and Salina Emerson had failed to support their sons’ dreams. The Emerson boys didn’t listen to much rock ‘n’ roll until their dad bought a Case tractor with an enclosed cab and a radio in 1977. The Emersons tuned into Spokane’s KJRB, which transported them to another world. When their love of music grew, Donald Sr. bought his sons second-hand instruments, but it was evident that more gear was necessary.

“I believed from the beginning,” the elder Emerson said. “But they advanced so quickly, I couldn’t believe it. I had to support them.”

Donnie Emerson, 62, became obsessed and would practice for hours with his brother joining him behind his kit. “It was just something I was compelled to do,” Donnie Emerson said. “There was nothing I was more passionate about while I was growing up. It all started back home on the farm.”

When the Emerson boys were growing up, the farm was a thriving 600-acre property, which produced hay, wheat and alfalfa. The most poignant part of the film features Donnie Emerson, played by Academy Award winner Casey Affleck, emoting while noting his guilt for having his father sacrifice a portion of the farm for his chance at a musical career.

“It was an investment I had to make,” Donald Emerson Sr. said. “I just really enjoy watching them play and I wanted them to go as far as they could.”

Stardom never arrived but music was Donnie Emerson’s ticket to a career and a life in Spokane. Emerson has been a working musician and a producer for his entire life. Donnie Emerson married fellow musician Nancy Sophia Emerson, who is part of his band and is portrayed by Zooey Deschanel in “Dreamin’ Wild.”

Joe Emerson, 64, who never married, stayed behind but has no regrets. “It all worked out,” Joe Emerson said. “I’m fine with everything.”

While Joe Emerson is content working on his own music and working with his parents, Donnie Emerson is doing heavy lifting on the road. Due to the actor’s strike, Donnie Emerson, his wife and Pohlad are doing the lion’s share of press for “Dreamin’ Wild.” During the film’s premiere earlier in the month in Manhattan, Emerson performed with his wife and while speaking broke down in tears thanking Pohlad.

It’s not the first time Emerson’s emotions flowed. He and Pohlad cried and hugged after the “Dreamin’ Wild” screening at the Magic Lantern. “I appreciate Donnie’s reaction,” Pohlad said. “I’m just so glad that he and his family love the film. I hoped that they would enjoy it. They have an incredible story that had to be told.”

Donnie Emerson has another act since their album “Dreamin’ Wild” was exhumed in 2008, re-released courtesy of the independent label, Light in the Attic.

“It’s been beyond my wildest dreams,” Donnie Emerson said. The intense younger brother is working on new music. The same goes for Joe Emerson, who is crafting instrumental tracks with his own band.

Joe Emerson counts his blessings outside of the chapel that the devout Roman Catholic built a few feet from his house. “So much good has happened in our lives,” Joe Emerson said. “I appreciate all of it.”

The Emersons enjoyed Pohlad and the actors not only shooting the film on their farm but also hanging out where they grew up. Joe Emerson had the actors sign his guest book. Emerson chuckled when he pointed out Affleck’s entry from April 21, 2021.

“I played the guitar and keys as bad as they’ve ever been played in this house. But no cuss words, I promise!”

That was in reference to a sign on the wall posted by Joe Emerson. “Please, Let’s keep our mouths clean and no cusswords. This includes me. Thank you.”

“That’s just the way I like it around here,” Joe Emerson said. “They respected our rules. We’re so glad they made the movie.”

What pleases Joe and Donnie Emerson the most is that their parents lived to see their album be appreciated by music aficionados and critics and to see Pohlad’s film.

“We couldn’t be more fortunate for all of that to happen,” Joe Emerson said. “And our parents are still going strong.”

While offering a cup of coffee, Salina Emerson doesn’t say that she hopes to reach nonagenarian status. She’s planning on it. “I will turn 90 on Valentine’s Day,” she said.

That’s fitting since there is more than enough love to go around the Emerson farm and throughout the movie, “Dreamin’ Wild,” which is the feel good film of the season.