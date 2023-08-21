Advocates worry more conservative knives out for food stamps in upcoming farm bill fight

By Joseph Morton The Dallas Morning News

WASHINGTON — Republican lawmakers pushed through expanded food stamp work requirements as a condition for raising the debt ceiling, but their most hardline conservative members were disappointed to see the requirements watered down in the final bipartisan compromise.

Advocates for bolstering food stamps now worry conservatives will use the upcoming farm bill debate as another opportunity to cut off nutrition assistance for those who fail to get a job.

“Democrats may say, ‘Well, we did it. We increased work requirements. We did what you asked, end of story,’ and Republicans might say, ‘Oh no, wait. That’s just the beginning,’” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, a nonprofit that works to end hunger.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans already could lose benefits in October because of the work requirements, which will be back in effect after they were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The farm bill authorizes crop subsidies, conservation programs and food assistance, typically in five-year increments. The 2018 version that authorized hundreds of billions of dollars in spending is set to expire Sept. 30, although Congress could hit its legislative snooze button and push the debate later into the fall.

Farm bill debates often feature jockeying over food stamps, which officially is called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The program represents most of the bill’s cost.

The current House Republican conference includes newly empowered conservative members who could derail the bill over the issue.

Able-bodied adults without dependent children are generally required to work 80 hours a month. Those who fail to comply are limited to just three months of SNAP benefits in a three-year period.

The requirements previously applied only to recipients 49 and under. During the debt ceiling negotiations, Democrats accepted GOP demands to raise the age cutoff in stages: to age 50 on Sept. 1, to 52 in October and to 54 next year.

The higher age limit expires in 2030.

The higher cutoff will put almost 750,000 people ages 50 to 54 — including 44,000 Texans — at risk of losing food assistance unless they meet the work requirement, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

In exchange for raising the age cutoff, Democrats won exemptions for veterans, people who are homeless and young people who have aged out of foster care.

The exemptions will probably translate into more people being eligible for benefits and lead the federal government to spend more on the program, say the number-crunchers at the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Some of the most hardline House conservatives cited that analysis as one of many reasons they voted against it.

U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney, said during the debt ceiling debate that the compromise on work requirements amounts to a “sleight of hand.”

“We’ve been very proud of the work requirements,” Self said of the original House Republican proposal. In the compromise version “we have temporary work requirements, but we’ve added permanent new exceptions.”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, noted the CBO’s estimate that the net effect of the SNAP changes would cost taxpayers an additional $2 billion over a decade.

Roy has suggested separating SNAP from crop subsidies and other parts of the farm bill — an approach that would shatter a longstanding alliance between rural and urban blocs in Congress.

“One reason SNAP has always been a strong program and always enjoyed bipartisan support is it’s this natural marriage between urban members of Congress who have poor constituencies and rural members of Congress who have ag constituencies,” Cole said.

Nutrition assistance programs typically account for about 80% of the farm bill’s cost.

Freshman Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, a member of the House Agriculture Committee that writes the farm bill, touted the panel’s history of bipartisan spirit.

“The efforts by Republican members not on this committee to cut away at SNAP benefits are both cruel and ineffective,” she said in a statement. “These cuts would not be a drop in the bucket to decrease the national deficit, and, in fact, would add costly bureaucratic and regulatory red tape that could end up costing the American taxpayer more.”

Cutting SNAP would hurt not just working-class families but also the food producers who depend on the market stability provided by the program, she said.

Proponents of more robust work requirements point to surveys that show overwhelming public support for them. They also note Wisconsin voters earlier this year approved work requirements even as they simultaneously opted to shift the state’s Supreme Court to the left.

That would indicate more moderate voters support work requirements for public benefits.

Texas’ Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn have long advocated in favor of robust work requirements on food stamps.

“I was always raised in a house, if you don’t work, you don’t eat,” Cruz said during one of his regular podcasts. “I think work is good for you. I think work is good for the soul. I think it builds responsibility. I think it builds self-respect.”

Cornyn brought up the farm bill on a conference call with reporters and was asked whether he’s worried House conservatives could derail the bill through their efforts to roll back SNAP benefits. He offered encouragement for their efforts in light of the skyrocketing national debt, but also acknowledged that Democrats control the Senate.

“Everything ought to be on the table, including the SNAP program,” Cornyn said. “So I don’t begrudge House members from attempting that, but in the end it’s a question of where the votes are.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, another Agriculture Committee member, wants to see SNAP tied to even tougher work requirements.

Jackson represents a largely rural district that covers most of the Texas Panhandle, with producers keenly interested in seeing a farm bill passed.

He said he supports ensuring “kids get fed and things of that nature” but says healthy, childless individuals should want a job.

“People need to be out looking for work and need to be working, doing what they can, and there’s no reason why somebody who’s able-bodied can’t go out and work 20 hours a week,” Jackson said.

While Republicans cite the importance of pushing people to work, critics say this is not the time to be cutting a program important to Americans struggling to put food on the table. They also questioned the efficacy of work requirements in moving people into the labor force.

“They have not helped people find jobs or improved employment outcomes,” Cole said. “They have literally just cut people off the program and created more food insecurity.”

She said more effective ways to get SNAP recipients back on their feet would include significant job training programs and removing barriers for people with criminal records or child care challenges.

Advocates say Congress should make food aid more generous and easier to access, which means allowing online and mobile purchases, purchases of hot meals and prepared foods, which are especially important for the homeless and seniors who struggle with cooking.

Erica Yaeger, chief external affairs officer for the North Texas Food Bank, said she recently encountered a woman whose rent had increased so much her family was forced to move into an extended stay hotel with limited facilities to prepare meals.

“We know that access to those nutritious meals, inclusive of the hot meals, can be critically important,” Yaeger said.

About 640,000 people — a third of them children — are considered food-insecure across 13 counties in the food bank’s service area, Yaeger said.

The expiration of pandemic-related government programs has more people turning to local pantries, which are struggling themselves with inflation that has driven up food prices. And now come tougher work requirements.

“What this means and what we’re preparing for here in North Texas is there could be more people turning to the charitable food network for assistance, and we’re already serving at record levels,” Yaeger said.