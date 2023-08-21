Arm, the Chip Designer, Files for an IPO Expected to Be Big

BySantul Nerkar and Don Clark New York Times

Arm, the chip design company owned by SoftBank, filed for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq exchange Monday, in what is expected to be one of the largest IPOs in recent years.

The filing comes 18 months after Nvidia, the Silicon Valley chipmaker, abandoned its offer to buy Arm for $40 billion. The Federal Trade Commission had sued to stop the deal.

Arm did not list a prospective share price in its filing Monday.

The company reported $2.68 billion in revenue for the fiscal year that ended in March, just below its $2.70 billion the year before. Last quarter, Arm had net income of 10 cents per share, down from 22 cents the previous year.

The move will provide Arm’s parent company, SoftBank, with more capital to further invest in startups. In a recent meeting with investors and analysts, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said the company was ready to shift to “offense” in the field of artificial intelligence.

In the filing, Arm said $30 billion worth of Arm-manufactured chips were shipped last fiscal year. SoftBank will remain Arm’s controlling shareholder.

Arm, a 33-year-old company, develops and licenses blueprints for microprocessors that other companies turn into chips. Its energy-efficient technology played a major role in fueling the mobile phone boom, including every iPhone that Apple has sold since 2007.

But Arm technology is also found in myriad other products, including home appliances, cars and industrial equipment. The company estimates that more than 250 billion Arm-based chips have been sold.

Arm was a public company until 2016, when SoftBank bought it for $32 billion. Nvidia made its bid for the company in September 2020, but ran into vocal opposition from regulators and some major chip companies.

SoftBank has taken huge losses since that failed acquisition, posting a $3.3 billion loss in this year’s first quarter. The Vision Fund, which is SoftBank’s technology investment arm, noted a net loss of $3.3 billion but an investment gain of $1.1 billion in the second quarter, after a loss of $23.1 billion a year earlier.

The IPO filing means Arm can begin to gauge investor interest, which will be critical to the share sale. The company will still need to say how much it plans to raise in the offering, and what valuation it is seeking, something it will do closer to the sale.

Rene Haas, who has been Arm’s CEO since February 2022, has pushed the company to move into more lucrative areas, including data center servers operated by companies like Amazon. How well that effort is faring, as well as the names of any high-profile investors and potential changes to Arm’s business model to bring in more revenue, is likely to be a key topic for investors studying its offering prospectus.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.