Pig Out in the Park returns later this month for its 42nd year in Spokane

Bryan Hickey adds a little muscle to straighten a panel into position while helping to set up a roasted corn booth located near The Great Northern Clocktower for the 41st Pig Out in the Park in this August 2022 photo. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

Make sure to grab a program, which will help you locate food booths and market vendors.

Save money with $6 bites, when booths sell samples for $6 from 3-5 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. daily.

If you plan to stay late for night concerts, bring a sweatshirt.

Here are some tips and tricks for those planning to attend this year’s Pig Out in the Park:

Pig Out in the Park is coming back Labor Day weekend for its 42nd year. Running from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, Spokane will once again experience six days of live music and food.

This year’s festival will feature 64 food vendors and 275 menu items. Festivalgoers can indulge in a variety of treats, including deep-fried pizza at Azar’s Deep Fried Haven, huckleberry sundaes at Elle’s Huckleberry and loaded nachos at Flaco’s Tacos.

“You’re going to find several new food vendors from out of town this year,” said Bill Burke, founder and organizer of the event. “We have had tremendous requests for participation. I’ve had to turn away 40 restaurants this year that wanted in. I just don’t have room or space for them.”

Last year’s Pig Out attracted 120,000 people. Burke expects this year’s to attract even more.

“How big can we go?” he asked.

Burke spent more on advertising this year, reaching outside of Spokane to areas including Coeur d’Alene, the Tri-Cities and Moses Lake.

Food isn’t the only thing that’s bigger this year.

“There are two different menus at the Pig Out,” Burke said. “One’s food and the other one is entertainment.”

Four stages will host 107 musical acts performing throughout the week, allowing participants to listen to nearly nonstop live music each day from noon to 10 p.m. for free. Pig Out is open each day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Event organizers chose from between hundreds of bands.

“A lot of local bands are coming back, but we put out applications for bands and we had about 400 apply,” Burke said.

With so many acts, the festival aims to provide something for everyone.

“We picked the ones that represent Spokane pretty well and at the same time, we have several national and regional acts this year, too,” Burke said. “I mean, it’s everything. It’s bluegrass, it’s blues, it’s honky tonk, it’s rock ’n’ roll, it’s vintage rock ’n’ roll, it’s hip hop, it’s country.”

Burke encourages all to attend.

“This is the place to be. All the entertainment is free. When do you ever get an invitation for six days of free entertainment?” Burke said. “Why wouldn’t you come down?”