The Super Bowl baby has arrived: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcome their 2nd child

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

Months after Rihanna’s dramatic pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, the singer and her partner, ASAP Rocky, have welcomed their second child.

The “Umbrella” singer gave birth to a baby boy on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The infant’s name has yet to be revealed but reportedly starts with an R.

While headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in February, Rihanna revealed that she and ASAP Rocky were expecting again by showing off her baby bump onstage. The “Diamonds” hitmaker and the “Sundress” artist also share a 1-year-old son, RZA Athelston Mayers.

Leading up to the arrival of her second child, Rihanna dropped a maternity line in August for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand — and she got a little help from her firstborn. To show off the line of nursing bralettes, the “Love on the Brain” artist cradled and nursed RZA for a series of Vogue photos.

“I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent,” she said.

The singer has yet to reveal whether she’s working on new music, but she told Apple Music earlier this year that her live-music comeback was influenced by her experience with motherhood.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything,” Rihanna told Apple Music earlier this year.

“As scary as (the Super Bowl) was because I haven’t been onstage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it’s important … for my son to see that.”

______

(Los Angeles Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

______