WSU backup edge Lawrence Falatea to miss whole season with torn ACL

PULLMAN – Washington State will play this season without a key backup edge rusher.

That would be redshirt sophomore Lawrence Falatea, who will miss the entire year with a torn ACL, head coach Jake Dickert said on Monday. Falatea left Wednesday’s practice with the injury, which will now sideline him for this campaign.

It’s a somewhat costly loss for the Cougars, who were banking on getting some backup snaps from Falatea. He was set to play in a backup role behind star rushers Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson – but now WSU will have to look elsewhere.

The candidate that might make the most sense is true freshman Isaac Terrell, who took Falatea’s place when he went down on Wednesday. Across the Cougars’ fall camp, Dickert and other coaches and players raved about Terrell, praising his athleticism and arsenal of moves.

Last fall, Falatea logged appearances in all 13 games, totaling 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and one sack. He also forced one fumble.

Trio of Cougars set to return on WednesdayThree WSU players are also set to return to action starting with Wednesday’s practice, Dickert said: Running back Nakia Watson, linebacker Ahmad McCullough and offensive lineman Fa’alili Fa’amoe.

All have missed multiple practices dating back to last week. Fa’amoe has missed the most time of all, coming out of practice on Aug. 7 and sitting out since.