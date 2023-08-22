100 years ago in Spokane: A ‘fiend’ used baling wire to restrain a motoring couple near Indian Canyon

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

An unidentified “fiend” held up an auto on Overbluff Road near Indian Canyon and bound a man and a woman with baling wire.

The robber tried to attack the woman, but he fled when she screamed.

E.E. Stark said he had driven to a point overlooking the canyon with a woman (whose named was withheld in the story) in the early hours of the morning.

While they were parked, the robber surprised them. He tied Stark’s feet with wire, then tied up the woman. He stole cash and other items from Stark, but was foiled in his attempt to attack the woman.

After the robber ran away, the woman managed to untie herself and then untie Stark.

Police searched the area but found no trace of the man.

From the weather beat: A huge rainstorm – the first in months – caused landslides in the Columbia Gorge and cut off routes from Spokane to Portland.

Four autos either skidded or were washed off the pavement. Other autos were damaged by rain.

The storm also caused delays in trains running through the Cascades between Everett and Spokane.

From the Hillyard beat: Four members of the Hillyard City Council agreed to a plan that might end Hillyard’s political warfare – but there was a catch.

The council members agreed to approving a new police chief, new police judge and new traffic officer – but only if two-thirds of Hillyard’s voters signed a petition urging them to do so.

Ed Elkins, a Hillyard druggist, was circulating the petition.

“This matter will never by settled if left to the lawyers,” Elkins said.