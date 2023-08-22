31-year-old Kettle Falls man struck, killed on motorcycle
Aug. 22, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:13 p.m.
A 31-year-old Kettle Falls man died after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Friday on U.S. Highway 395 3 miles north of Colville.
Tyler Brammer, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Ronald Holloway, 79, of Colville, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado south on the highway while Brammer was riding a 1999 Kawasaki VN1500 north shortly before 5:30 p.m., troopers said. Holloway turned left onto Spanish Prairie Road and struck Brammer in the northbound lane.
Holloway was injured but not taken to the hospital, the release said.
WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said Holloway was cited on suspicion of failure to yield the right of way.
