43-year-old Spokane man dies in three-vehicle Stevens County crash

A 43-year-old Spokane man died in a three-vehicle crash Friday on state Route 231 in Stevens County.

Charles Martin was driving south on the highway around 11 p.m. 4 miles south of Springdale, and two other drivers were northbound on the highway, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Martin crossed the center line and sideswiped one vehicle, then hit another head on in the northbound lane, troopers said.

Martin was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, while the other two drivers were wearing seat belts and were uninjured. WSP said drugs or alcohol were involved.