East Central Spokane family displaced by accidental cooking fire
Aug. 22, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:46 p.m.
An accidental cooking fire Monday displaced an East Central Spokane family.
Firefighters responded around 1:45 p.m. to a house fire at 1317 E. 13th Ave., according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.
A resident said she tried to extinguish the fire, which was contained to an air fryer pot in the kitchen, but was unsuccessful, the release said. She then gathered her child and dog and went outside to call 911.
Firefighters extinguished the flames, which caused an estimated $150,000 in damages, firefighters said.
The fire department credited the resident for doing everything right during the emergency, including having working smoke alarms. The family will be displaced indefinitely and were arranging to stay with friends.
Spokane residents can get free smoke alarms by emailing sfdsmokealarms@spokanefire.org.
