Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 95 in Benewah County

A 34-year-old pedestrian from Plummer, Idaho, was struck and killed by a semi-truck Friday on U.S. Highway 95 in Benewah County.

A 64-year-old Post Falls man was driving the semitruck north on the highway when he hit the man around 7:05 p.m. near Desmet Road, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The pedestrian, who died at the scene, was in the northbound lane of the highway when he was struck.

The road was blocked for about three and a half hours, police said.

ISP continues to investigate. Police did not identify the driver or pedestrian.