Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 95 in Benewah County
Aug. 22, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:12 p.m.
A 34-year-old pedestrian from Plummer, Idaho, was struck and killed by a semi-truck Friday on U.S. Highway 95 in Benewah County.
A 64-year-old Post Falls man was driving the semitruck north on the highway when he hit the man around 7:05 p.m. near Desmet Road, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The pedestrian, who died at the scene, was in the northbound lane of the highway when he was struck.
The road was blocked for about three and a half hours, police said.
ISP continues to investigate. Police did not identify the driver or pedestrian.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.