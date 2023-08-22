Publicly accessible timber lands in North Idaho closed because of fire danger
Aug. 22, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:17 p.m.
Fire danger has prompted closures for a number of publicly accessible private properties in North Idaho.
Idaho Fish and Game distributed a news release from the North Idaho Timber Group that said the group will close all roads and walk-in access to lands enrolled in the state’s Large Tracts Program beginning Wednesday.
The group includes Manulife Investment Management Timberland and Agriculture, Molpus Woodlands Group and Stimson Lumber Company. The companies have about 336,000 acres of private land enrolled in the Large Tracts Program, which allows public access for recreation.
The release said the closure was ordered because of high fire danger and strained fire suppression resources throughout the west.
Peter Stegner, a representative for the timber group, said in the release that the closure is “in the best interests of the community and the environment.”
“While this type of restriction is not necessary during most fire seasons, this year is extraordinary in terms of wildfire risk for Idaho and all neighboring western states,” Stegner said.
No end date was given for the closure. Stegner said in the release that they expect the closure “will last until wetting rains reduce the hazard later in the season.”
