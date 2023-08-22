Tropical Storm Franklin aims at Dominican Republic, Haiti as authorities issue warnings

By Jacqueline Charles Miami Herald

The Dominican Republic raised possible flood warnings for all but eight of its 31 provinces Tuesday, as heavy rains from Tropical Storm Franklin began pounding the island of Hispaniola, flooding some communities.

Raising the alert from yellow to red on 24 out of 31 provinces, Dominican authorities continued to warn residents not to cross rivers and ravines in regions under alert. The government also began closing down schools, businesses and government offices. They are expected to reopen Thursday.

The center of Franklin was about 254 miles south of Santo Domingo, the capital. Dominican officials with the Emergency Operations Center said even areas under yellow alert could see possible flash foods, along with rising water in urban areas.

Across the border in Haiti, authorities sought to reassure the public that the government, which has come under fire for its ineffective response to the ongoing gang violence, is prepared to respond to the effects of Franklin. Haitians were warned that Franklin is “an erratic system” that carries a lot of rain and wind, which can trigger deadly landslides.

If the system continues on its current track, Haiti‘s Civil Protection and Meteorological office said the current yellow alert in place could be raised to red for some provinces, particularly in the south. Haiti’s southern provinces are expected to start feeling the effects of Franklin later Tuesday, while the rest of Haiti will experience downpours on Wednesday.

“Before the tropical storm, organize yourselves,” Jerry Chandler, the head of Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection, told the population as he underscored the need to prepare.

Chandler was joined at an afternoon press conference by Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The prime minister, who has been criticized for his administration’s recent silence as a fresh round of gang violence erupted in the capital, sought to reassure the public. He said the government has put in place a response plan and is coordinating with local authorities, disaster responders and humanitarian partners.

“We are mobilized,” he said. “We know there are a lot of people who are worried at this moment…. We ask for you to remain vigilant.”

The Dominican Republic and Haiti are vulnerable to mudslides and heavy flooding during storms and hurricanes. But Haiti is eve more at risk due to the country’s environmental degradation, a result of deforestation and government neglect. Disaster responders also worry about the ongoing violence by armed groups.

The United Nations has said that more than 200,000 Haitians have been forced out of their homes by the gang violence in the last two years. This includes thousands of newly homeless Haitians who were forced out in recent weeks as gangs escalated their attacks in the metropolitan Port-au-Prince area.