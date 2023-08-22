Trump campaign attorney John Eastman released from Fulton jail

John Eastman, an attorney indicted with former President Donald Trump, makes a statement to press outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he was booked on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

By Jozsef Papp and Arvin Temkar Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA – Donald Trump campaign attorney John Eastman has been released from the Fulton County Jail after being booked and spending a couple of hours inside.

“I’m confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated,” Eastman told reporters outside the jail after being released.

Eastman was granted a $100,000 bond on Monday. He testified remotely before Georgia lawmakers alongside co-defendant Rudy Giuliani in late 2020, contending there was evidence of widespread fraud in Georgia’s 2020 election and was also involved in pressuring Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the official Democratic electors in Georgia and other swing states in favor of “alternate” former President Donald Trump electors.

When asked if he still thought the 2020 election was stolen, Eastman responded, “absolutely, no question in my mind.”

Eastman said he had not talked to Trump and has no regrets about representing the president.

Eastman is facing nine charges including violation of the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.