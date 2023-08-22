Vancouver’s Estiven Machado walks it off, Spokane Indians fall to Canadians 2-1 in 10

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Estiven Machado doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Vancouver Canadians edged the Spokane Indians 2-1 in the opener of a six-game Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The Indians (21-26) are 12 games behind the first place Canadians (34-15) and trail Everett by 51/2 games for the second-half playoff spot with 17 games to play.

After nine scoreless innings with five hits combined by the two teams, Spokane took the lead in the top of the 10th. Ryan Ritter sacrificed automatic runner Juan Guerrero to third, and a safety squeeze by Nic Kent brought him home.

Reliever Angel Chivilli entered and hit Josh Kasevich with his first pitch. After a strikeout, Gaby Martinez lined a breaking ball to center to tie it. That brought up Machado, whose hard grounder got between AJ Lewis and the first base line to walk it off.

Indians starter Jarrod Cande struck out seven over seven shutout innings and allowed just three hits – all singles. He did not walk a batter and threw 64 of his 100 pitches for strikes.

The pitcher’s duel featured a career night from Canadians starter Adam Macko, who struck out 11 over five innings. Vancouver set a season-high for pitcher’s strikeouts with 20.

It was Vancouver’s High-A leading 11th walk-off win of the season.

Moves: The Indians announced a host of moves ahead of the series. Three players, RHP Robinson Hernandez, RHP Brett Matthews and INF Aiverson Rodriguez were assigned to the club.

Infielder Jamari Baylor, C Ronaiker Palma and LHP Felix Ramires were transferred to the Arizona Complex, while RHP Seth Halvorsen and LHP Carson Palmquist were promoted to Double-A Hartford.