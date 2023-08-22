Work on Maple Street Bridge starts Sunday, will cause delays through mid-November

Rehab work on the Maple Street Bridge deck will begin Sunday, the start of about 10 weeks of construction, weather permitting, that will involve fluctuating lane reductions and road closures.

To the extent possible, work will be done at night and on the weekends to reduce traffic impacts, according to a news release. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes and to avoid the bridge during peak traffic hours.

Starting Sunday, northbound lanes on the bridge will be completely closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. There will be separate detour routes for vehicle and freight traffic, with vehicles instructed to take the Monroe Street Bridge, while freight is asked to detour over Division Street. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The $4.7 million project, expected to wrap up by mid-November, involves removing the top layer of the bridge deck and replacing it with a more durable polyester concrete, according to the news release.