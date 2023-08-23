Houses spared after vehicle fire in Otis Orchards spurs several evacuations

From staff reports

Several homes were evacuated but none burned after a vehicle fire spread to brush in Otis Orchards late Wednesday morning.

The fire started on the 4400 block of North Campbell Road around 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

High winds fanned the flames to a 300-squarefoot spot “within a few minutes,” the release said.

Five homes were evacuated with help from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Residents were allowed to go home about an hour and a half later.

The fire grew to a little more than 2 acres and was under control by noon, the release said. An Avista Utilities pole was damaged.

Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr. reminded people not to park on or near dry brush, even if a vehicle is not operational.

Firefighters are already stretched thin because of the Gray and Oregon Road fires burning in the region, he said.

“Everywhere is dry and highly flammable,” he said in the release, adding that people should report anything suspicious they see. “This fire was called in right away which made a big difference to the success of keeping those nearby homes protected and open for families to return.”