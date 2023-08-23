Idaho prohibits camping at Clearwater River access near Orofino

From staff reports

Idaho officials are ending camping at a popular access site near the confluence of the Clearwater and North Fork Clearwater rivers west of Orofino.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced in a news release that it would now limit the Ahsahka access site to day-use only. Previously, the site allowed camping for up to 10 days.

The release said misuse of the land led to the decision. Officials wrote that people had been exceeding the camping limit, and that there had been “vandalism, garbage, drug use, abandoned vehicles/campers and other disorderly conduct after daylight hours.”

The agency doesn’t have the resources to patrol and monitor the site, the release said.

Boat ramps and bathrooms will stay open at the site, which is along Highway 7 between Clearwater Power’s yards and the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery.

The Clearwater drainage is popular with steelhead anglers. Idaho Fish and Game said it recognizes the move “will impact anglers and other sportspersons that come to visit from other states/regions.”

The agency is interested in working with other organizations – such as local government and civic groups – to manage the property, the release said. It directed interested parties to contact the agency’s Clearwater Regional office in Lewiston.