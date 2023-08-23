Scoring Southwest’s A group just got harder

By Heidi Pérez-Moreno Washington Post

Southwest Airlines’ often perplexing check-in process just got even more complicated.

The airline announced it has begun limiting the number of EarlyBird check-in spots that passengers are able to purchase on select flights, routes and times.

The feature allows customers to check into their flight before the usual 24-hour mark, which often means scoring the A group and boarding among the first passengers.

If you’ve ever flown Southwest and checked in exactly 24 hours before your flight, you might think you’d easily get an A group position.

That’s not always the case. If you didn’t want to take that gamble, purchasing the EarlyBird upgrade was a way to move up in the queue.

The change, which went into effect Aug. 15, will take place as the airline works on “product enhancements.”

The airline said the overhaul is part of several company initiatives meant to modernize the customer experience and strengthen their customer base.

“This focus brings an opportunity to evolve our fare and ancillary products while maintaining the value they bring to our customers,” said Dan Landson, a public relations adviser for Southwest.

Allowing passengers to check in early to their flights means they can land an earlier slot in the airline’s boarding order.

Southwest is the only major airline in the United States that arranges seating on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The order in which passengers are assigned their boarding spots, from A to C and numbers 1 to 60, means they have a better chance of finding their preferred seat and a spot for luggage in the overhead bins.

With the EarlyBird option, Southwest reserves a boarding spot for passengers for a fee up to 36 hours before their departure time, but they would still need to check in to get their boarding pass.

The service starts at $15, but varies based on popularity and length of each one-way flight, according to the Southwest website. It’s also subject to availability.

Southwest didn’t say which flights would be limited, or how restrictions for early check-in options would be decided.

“We don’t have anything more to share,” Landson said.

Customers who can’t use EarlyBird check-in can also purchase upgraded boarding passes after they check in, which allows passengers to purchase A1 through A15 boarding positions for an even higher cost.

They are also subject to availability as well.

Business Select, whether it’s a purchase or upgrade, also lets passengers access an A group slot, but can reach the hundreds to book.

Upgraded Boarding positions, on the other hand, start at $30 per flight.