This cottage cheese ranch is on-trend and delicious, too

Rather than dive headfirst into a hot trend, I’m more likely to turn away from it (probably with an eye-roll). Case in point, being inundated with bright Barbie pink lately has me defiantly wearing soft neutrals.

The current cottage cheese hype strikes me differently though. If you haven’t noticed, cottage cheese has been going viral online, finally getting the spotlight for its creamy, high-protein goodness and convenience.

I’m all-in on celebrating this ingredient, which I have never stopped loving, even though it was long dismissed as dowdy diet food. I’m glad it’s finally feeling fresh and modern. One cottage cheese recipe video I was compelled to try is a popular, two-ingredient ranch dressing, which involves blending a tub of cottage cheese with a packet of powdered ranch dressing mix. It turned out okay, a bit grainy and flat tasting, but it had potential. I thought it could be easily improved, so I got to work.

First, to combat that graininess and add a dimension of richness, I threw in a little mayonnaise, which made all the difference. I also added a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for a burst of brightness. And I ditched the flavor packet in favor of a few simple pantry ingredients. I have no issue with the packed spice mix per se (I sometimes use it on popcorn), but it’s easy to get the flavors using a few common, versatile pantry ingredients: granulated garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper.

A handful of fresh chopped herbs – chives, parsley or a blend of the two – added an unmistakable freshness. Dill would also be nice here, and if need be, you could substitute a tablespoon or two of dried herbs. Pureeing it all in the food processor (or blender, if you prefer) with a little water to loosen it to a pourable consistency, delivers the creamy, ranch-y, protein-rich dressing I had hoped for.

Use it like you use any ranch dressing – as a dip for vegetables, a sandwich spread or a salad dressing. Here it is drizzled generously over crisp wedges of romaine lettuce and garnished with tomatoes and herbs. The result makes an ideal summer starter or side, but, thanks to the cottage cheese, a larger portion, with some crusty bread alongside, can be a meal in and of itself, and an on-trend one at that.

Wedge Salad with Cottage Cheese Ranch

For the dressing

1 cup plain cottage cheese, low-fat or whole

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, or more to taste

1 tablespoon water, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh chives and/or flat-leaf parsley (or a combination)

¼ teaspoon fine salt (optional)

For the salad

2 romaine lettuce

1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered

Fresh chives and/or flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Make the dressing: In a food processor or blender, combine the cottage cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, water, onion powder, garlic and pepper and process until smooth and creamy. Add additional water, 1 teaspoon at a time, if you prefer the dressing a bit looser. Add the chives and/or parsley, and pulse to incorporate. Taste, and season to taste with salt and/or more lemon juice, if desired.

Make the salad: Cut the romaine hearts in half lengthwise, keeping the stem intact so the leaves on each piece stay together. Place each lettuce half onto a plate, drizzle with the dressing, then arrange the tomatoes and chive and/or parsley garnish on top.

Yield: 4 servings

Storage: Refrigerate the dressing for up to 3 days.