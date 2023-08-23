WSU volleyball focused on promising season amid conference uncertainty

Middle blocker Magda Jehlarova (15) and her WSU teammates celebrate during a home match against Washington. (Robert Hubner/Courtesy of WSU athletics)

GU, which opens Friday with matches against Oklahoma and Ball State in Muncie, Indiana, was picked eighth in the WCC preseason poll.

Gonzaga, coming off a 6-23 campaign in Katie Wilson’s first season, returns outside hitter Zoe Thiros, who was honorable mention All-WCC.

The Vandals, 4-24 last year under first-year coach Chris Gonzalez, open with a home tournament in Moscow. They entertain Seattle on Friday, North Dakota State on Saturday and UC Riverside on Sunday.

Idaho signed 13 in its 2023 class, including seven international players. The latter includes EWU transfer Renata Lopez Morales, who is from Mexico.

EWU opens at the CSU Bakersfield tournament, facing the host team and Southern Utah on Friday and Providence on Saturday.

The Eagles finished 11-18 last season in coach Jon Haruguchi’s first year. The Eagles return senior Sage Brustad and junior Alyssa Radke, both second-team All-Big Sky selections last year, and added nine newcomers.

These are the best of times for Washington State University volleyball with a talented, experienced roster, a No. 21 ranking and a projected second-place finish in the Pac-12 Conference, matching the highest in program history.

These are also uncertain times with money-driven conference realignment leaving WSU, Oregon State, Cal and Stanford looking for a landing spot with eight Pac-12 schools eventually bolting for greener pastures in Midwest-based conferences that stretch to the east coast.

“We’re really just trying to focus on what we’re doing inside our four walls of Bohler Gym,” said coach Jen Greeny, who has guided the Cougars to national prominence with seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances. “To put much thought and energy into the conference stuff … we can’t control it. We’ll just keep our focus on the best of times.”

It was announced Aug. 4 that Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will join the Big 12 in 2024-25, but the news didn’t immediately reach Greeny, who grew up in eastern Washington and was a WSU volleyball standout from 1995-98, or her players because they were river rafting on a team retreat.

“Just having played in the Pac-10 and being on the west coast, probably my first reaction was just sadness,” Greeny said. “You go through the five stages of grieving from there. There’s 100 years of tradition (in the conference).

“I don’t think any sport other than football really wants to do this, that’s my own opinion. Student athletes haven’t signed up to go every other weekend flying 3,000 miles each direction (to compete) and missing school.”

Greeny had a message for her team on the night of Aug. 4.

“I told them Cougar volleyball is in a great place,” she said. “We play in our home facility, we just put in a new floor. We’ve been successful. No matter what happens we’re going to continue doing what we do, and that’s winning.”

The program raised $800,000 for Bohler Gym renovations, including a state-of-the-art Taraflex court, new bleachers and additional seating near the court. The facility now seats at least 3,000, meeting the requirement to host NCAA Tournament regionals.

“It’s more of a horseshoe (for seating around the court),” Greeny said. “If opponents thought the fans were right on top of them, just wait until they see it this year.”

Fans should have plenty to watch on WSU’s side of the net with all but one player returning from last year’s 23-win squad that finished third in the conference.

Fifth-year middle blocker Magda Jehlářová is already a three-time All-American (second team in 2019, third team in 2021 and first team in 2022). Outside hitter Pia Timmer is a three-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection. They’re joined by Arizona State transfer Iman Isanovic as preseason first-team All-Pac-12 picks.

“She’s been great,” Greeny said of Isanovic, who steps in at outside hitter for Laura Jansen, a grad transfer last season that finished with 411 kills, five behind Timmer’s team-high 416. “She transferred in January so we were able to have her the entire spring.”

Jehlářová (Czech Republic) and Isanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) are joining the Cougars for the season-opening tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, after playing for their national teams in the European Championships the last two weeks. WSU faces Wright State on Friday, No. 4 Louisville on Saturday and Troy on Sunday.

Senior setter Argentina Ung and junior opposite Katy Ryan, a 6-foot-5 Lakeland High graduate, were also nominated for preseason honors. Libero/defensive specialists Karly Basham and Julia Norville have combined to play in 212 career matches.

Middle blockers Shea Rubright and Jasmine Martin, both coming back from torn ACLs, were cleared to practice recently “so they’re getting back into the swing of things,” Greeny said. UC Davis grad transfer Lana Radakovic will also compete for time in the middle.

WSU has seven fifth-year/grad students, three seniors, two redshirt juniors and two juniors. The abundance of experience should help the team deal with lofty preseason expectations.

“It’s a very mature team,” Greeny said. “I think it does help us sleep better at night.”

WSU, which has eight international players, also benefitted from a European Tour this summer, visiting Greece, Croatia and Montenegro. The program raised the money to fund the trip.

“Lots of fantastic sightseeing, volleyball and team bonding,” Greeny said.

No. 3 Stanford received 11 first-place votes and is heavily favored to win the Pac-12. No. 9 Oregon was picked third with 103 points, two behind WSU.

“Like every team we try to put on the floor, we have a little chip on our shoulder to go beyond what we’ve done,” Greeny said. “They’re hungry for big-time success.”