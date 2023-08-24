Cuba Bess homers, Spokane Indians down Vancouver 7-2

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Cuba Bess homered, Nic Kent knocked in three and the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 7-2 in a Northwest League game at Nat Bailey Stadium on Thursday.

The Indians (23-26 second half) have taken two of the first three games over first-place Vancouver (34-17) in the six-game series.

The Indians jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, courtesy of a two-run home run by Bess, his first in High-A this season.

Vancouver halved its deficit in the bottom half on a solo homer by Gaby Martinez, his 10th.

In the top of the third, Juan Guerrero singled and Ryan Ritter was hit by a pitch. They pulled off a double steal and both scored on a double by Kent to make it 4-1. Jesus Ordonez followed with a double and scored on an RBI triple by Braiden Ward, who scored on a groundout to make it 6-1.

Ritter doubled to lead off the fifth, went to third on a wild pitch and came in on a flyout by Kent.

Indians starting pitcher Mason Green (1-1) struck out seven over five innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks.

Relievers Tyler Ahearn, Evan Shawver and Keegan James combined for four innings of shutout relief.