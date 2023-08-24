Driven by their kids’ time in neonatal care, couple gives $1 million to Providence Sacred Heart NICU

Driven by experiences with their own children, philanthropists Pete and Anne Mounsey have donated $1 million to the neonatal intensive care unit at Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

The gift from the Denver-based couple marks the largest single donation to the Spokane hospital’s NICU unit, which cares for babies born prematurely who need intensive care.

“This gift will continue the world-class care inside our NICU and support growing demand to serve high-risk babies throughout our region,” said Colleen Fox, chief philanthropy officer for the Providence Inland Northwest Foundation.

Sacred Heart’s NICU is equipped to treat complex conditions for babies born as early as 22 to 24 weeks instead of the target 40 weeks. Multicare’s Deaconess Hospital also has an NICU in Spokane.

Now a pair of teenage twins, the couple’s youngest children were born at 32 weeks. They weighed 3 pounds each and had to spend weeks at a NICU in Denver.

“It was because of our kids’ start that they are thriving 17-year-olds doing the sports and activities they enjoy,” Pete Mounsey said in a statement. “All of that is a result of a NICU that could address their early medical challenges.”

“The Mounseys had twins who were born prematurely, and they really understand that we have to continue to invest in the technology and the programs to take care of our very tiniest patients. And so we’re just so honored by their gifts and really setting a tremendous example for the rest of our community,” Fox said.

Though their children were not treated at the Sacred Heart NICU unit, Pete Mounsey was born and raised in Spokane. His grandfather, Dr. James W. Mounsey, was the first physician to complete a medical internship at Sacred Heart Hospital in 1919.

Having a successful career as CEO of an oil and gas company, Pete Mounsey and his wife have been frequent donors to Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane. In 2020, the family helped fund a simulation lab in the hospital where staff can train on specialized mannequins. But their donation to the NICU unit has been their largest single donation to the Spokane hospital system.

“It’s great to have a first-class NICU, but it’s even better to have a first-class NICU surrounded by a first-class hospital. We recognize this gift is supporting a NICU in a world-class hospital,” Pete Mounsey said in a statement.

“This place was a dream for many physicians in the area,” said Dr. Mike Barsotti, the children’s hospital chief administrative officer.

According to Fox, the providence system in Spokane raises approximately $8 million a year, with about half going toward the children’s hospital. With funds directed just to the NICU, the Mounseys’ donation will allow more capacity to serve a growing city.

“We do have capacity challenges within our NICU. The region has grown. The demands are more and more on our NICU. This generous donation will allow us to meet that demand,” Fox said, noting newborns are often transferred into the unit from Montana, Idaho, Oregon and other surrounding states.

The gift also coincides with the 20th anniversary of Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane. At a Thursday celebration of the anniversary, Providence Inland Northwest Washington CEO Susan Stacey called the Children’s Hospital a “gem,” saying she “could have never imagined 20 years ago what it would become today.”