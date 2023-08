A 68-year-old Oregon man collapsed and died Wednesday on the side of State Highway 97 near Harrison, Idaho.

The man pulled his motorcycle over at about 4:30 p.m. and was drinking water when he collapsed, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release. CPR and other life-saving measures were administered, but the man died at the scene.

The highway closed for an hour.

ISP is investigating the incident.