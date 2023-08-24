The good vibrations continue for the Beach Boys on yet another endless summer

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

It’s not difficult to make an argument that the Beach Boys have played a significant role in American pop music history.

Such records as “Pet Sounds,” “Today,” “Smiley Smile,” “Sunflower” and “Surf’s Up” are regarded in critical circles as the finest albums . And then there is the commercial success. The Beach Boys – brothers Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, along with cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine – have sold more than 100 million albums.

The Beach Boys formed in 1961 and have had a staggering 37 songs reach the American Top 40, the most by an American band, with four topping the Billboard Hot 100.

Most of those familiar tunes will be delivered by the Beach Boys on Monday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino. Mike Love, who leads the band, plans to play nothing but the hits.

“Give the people what they want,” Love said while calling from Los Angeles. “That’s how we do it.”

It’s a bit different than the sets rendered by Brian Wilson, who tours on his own. Wilson will play Beach Boys favorites with some deep cuts. But Love has always been about pleasing the crowd.

Expect a rollicking 40-plus song, two-hour set since Love, a charismatic vocalist who remains lean, lanky and agile at 82, and his right hand man, keyboardist Bruce Johnston, 81, deliver a collection of familiar songs: “Barbara Ann,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Do It Again” and “Be True to Your School” and more. It’s a feel-good evening harking back to a time that only exists in fans’ memories.

“I just love those songs,” Love said. “They take me back to when we recorded them. The great thing is that they still stand up today. It takes me back to 1966 when we were the number one group in England, ahead of the Beatles and Rolling Stones.”

Younger folks may not realize how popular the Beach Boys were at their height. However, Paul McCartney often educates music fans when he speaks about his love and admiration of the Beach Boys. McCartney has said he was particularly impressed with Brian Wilson’s songwriting, which featured groundbreaking arrangements and well-synced harmonies.

“Back in the day, harmony was what it was about,” Love said. “Bands don’t harmonize like they once did.”

The Beach Boys continue to blend their voices together with a sound that remains mellifluous. But it all goes back to the songs and the Beach Boys created a treasure trove of amazing tunes. According to McCartney and Love, the competition between the Beach Boys and the Beatles was real. The bands tried to outdo each other, which resulted in some of the greatest songs of a golden musical era.

“We definitely paid attention to what (the Beatles) did,” Love said. “It was a healthy thing.”

The Beatles splintered more than a half century ago, while the legendary surf-rock band continues, although Love is the only original member. (Johnston joined in 1965 as a touring member when Brian Wilson stopped performing live.)

“There’s no reason to stop,” Love said. “I’m enjoying this now more than ever in some ways.”

When the Beach Boys no longer exist, their music will continue to make an impact. The seminal band had an impact on so many significant recording artists. Such icons as Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Bowie and the Ramones were influenced by the Beach Boys.

Love often will slip covers into a Beach Boys show, and the group tips their cap to the Ramones with a version of “Rockaway Beach,” which fits seamlessly between songs like “Surfin’ Safari” and “Surfer Girl.”

But it’s not as if the Beach Boys developed the template that was passed down. The Four Freshman and other vocal groups from the ’50s inspired the band. “We emulated the Four Freshman,” Love said. “You have to be influenced by somebody and they were just amazing artists. … We learned a lot about harmonizing because of them.”

Well before the band was formed, the Wilson brothers and Love would sing together.

“As kids, I would sing the bass part and Carl would be above me and Brian would be on top of that. I remember how amazing Brian’s voice was when he was so young. We had the voices and we ended up creating this amazing group that I’m still so proud of after all of these years.”

The Beach Boys remain in fine form and the late August date is perfectly timed since it’s always an endless summer for Love and company.

“It still goes on for us,” Love said. “We’re fortunate to be out there still doing our thing and we especially love to do it during the summer. It’s our season.”