Washington officials warn that popular Pasayten Wilderness deer hunting spot may still be closed when season begins

Wildlife officials are warning hunters ahead of deer season that a popular area in north central Washington is likely to remain closed because of a nearby fire.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that the Horseshoe Basin area of the Pasayten Wilderness will likely still be closed when the state’s high buck hunt begins on Sept. 15.

The post said hunters who planned to go to that area are “highly encouraged to find an alternate location.”

The area is closed because of the Crater Creek fire, a 108,000-acre blaze along the Canada-Washington border.

The fire started in July in British Columbia and bled down into the northeast corner of the Pasayten Wilderness.

Fire officials have closed public access to a large chunk of the wilderness area. Julianne Nikirk, a spokesperson working on the Crater Creek fire, said it’s hard to predict what will happen with the fire, and that the Forest Service is evaluating closures daily.

But they see a strong possibility that the closure will last well into September.

“We’re just letting people know far in advance to head off any frustrations hunters might have,” Nikirk said.

She added that the agency will reduce or rescind the closure as soon as it is safe to do so.

The wilderness closure affects two national forests, the Okanogan-Wenatchee and Colville forests. It covers a number of trails in the region, including a portion of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail.

The only open access to the Pasayten Wilderness is from the western side.

Washington’s high buck hunt lasts 10 days. It allows hunters to try for bucks with a three-point minimum in a handful of areas. Horseshoe Basin is among the most popular, drawing people from all over the state.

Hunters looking to make alternate plans for the high buck hunt can view other options through the WDFW website.