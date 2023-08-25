Family argument escalates into shooting that left two wounded

A family argument left two people with gunshot wounds Thursday night southwest of Spokane.

Deputies responded at about 9:10 p.m. to the shooting in the 7400 block of South Assembly Road, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Initial information indicated an argument between 39-year-old Donald J. Miller and his nephew, 35-year-old David J. Miller, escalated when David Miller choked Donald Miller. Donald Miller’s 17-year-old niece tried to break up the fight, which angered David Miller, so he assaulted her, deputies said.

Donald Miller said he was concerned for his and his niece’s safety so he retrieved a handgun and yelled at David Miller to stop assaulting the girl, according to the release. David Miller appeared to notice the pistol and approached Donald Miller, who then shot David Miller in the leg.

The release said David Miller continued to approach Donald Miller, and the elder Miller fired additional shots, one of which accidentally struck his niece in the foot as she tried to break up the fight.

Donald Miller rendered aid to David Miller and the girl. David Miller asked them not to call the police because he did not want to be arrested, the release said.

David Miller fled the scene on a motorcycle, which deputies learned was reported stolen in May, and went to a residence in the 8900 block of West Hope Road south of the Spokane International Airport. A family member took him to the hospital to treat his gunshot wounds, the release said.

Deputies responded to the Hope Road address and found the motorcycle.

David Miller was treated before being booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and possession of a stolen motorcycle, deputies said. Donald Miller received minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital. He was booked into jail for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The girl was taken to the hospital for her non-life-threatening wound and was not charged with a crime.

The release said Major Crimes detectives are investigating, and more charges are possible.