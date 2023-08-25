Gonzaga women’s basketball opens West Coast Conference play at Portland

From staff reports

Gonzaga women’s basketball won’t have to stew on its last West Coast Conference loss for long, as the Bulldogs will open WCC play at Portland on Jan. 4, 2024, the conference announced Friday.

The Pilots knocked off the Zags 64-60 in the WCC Tournament title game in March. The first of two regular-season meetings will take place in Portland, with the return game on Feb. 29 – the final game of the regular season – at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The race for the WCC regular season crown will stretch over a nine-week span, featuring 16 conference games.

The Bulldogs have won 17 of the last 19 regular-season WCC titles, along with 10 tournament championship titles.

Following the opener, the Bulldogs then host Santa Clara and San Diego on Jan. 11 and Jan. 13, respectively. GU goes on the road to LMU on Jan. 18, and comes back home to take on Saint Mary’s on Jan. 20.

The Bulldogs close out January with two-straight away games against Santa Clara on Jan. 25 and San Francisco on Jan. 27.

GU opens the month of February at San Diego on Feb. 1 and returns home for a game against Pacific on Feb. 3. The Zags stay home for the next two games, against Pepperdine on Feb. 8 and LMU on Feb. 10. Visits to Saint Mary’s on Feb. 15 and Pacific on Feb. 17 follow before returning back to Spokane to welcome San Francisco on Feb. 22.

The Zags have their last conference road trip to Pepperdine on Feb. 24.

The West Coast Conference Tournament is set for March 7-12 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule, along with game times and television information has not yet been released.