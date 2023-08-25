Last of Trump defendants released from jail

By Jozsef Papp Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — The last of 19 defendants to surrender in the Fulton County elections racketeering case has been released from the county jail.

Stephen Lee, a Lutheran pastor from Illinois, was booked Friday morning and released shortly after on a $75,000 consent bond. He appeared to be wearing a clerical collar when he was driven into the Rice Street facility.

Along with co-defendants Harrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti, Lee was charged in connection with the intimidation of Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman. He paid a surprise visit to Freeman’s home in mid-December 2020. In police body cam footage, Lee is heard acknowledging he had knocked on Freeman’s door and offered to provide “pro bono service” to her.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, his attorney David Shestokas said his client should be considered an American hero, not a criminal, after claiming that he has been present as a chaplain in a series of tragedies including 9/11 and Katrina.

“You have a pastor being indicted for knocking on a door,” Shestokas added.

When asked if Lee’s knocking on Freeman’s door had anything to do with the subversion of the election, Shestokas said “absolutely not.”

“I would suggest among the things that is in danger in this case is free speech,” he said.

Lee is facing charges of violation of the state’s RICO Act, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.