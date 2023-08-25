The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Trump selling merch with his mug shot on it

In a handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.   (Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Donald Trump’s official merchandise store began selling T-shirts, mugs and koozies with his mug shot on it under the words “NEVER SURRENDER” just hours after he was booked at the Fulton County jail Thursday evening.

Two bumper stickers are going for $12, two koozies cost $15, a mug is priced at $25 and t-shirts are $34.

Trump had the photo taken before he was released on a $200,000 bond.

On Etsy, companies quickly posted merchandise with the mug shot on them as well. MyTeeGallery was selling a Trump mug shot sweatshirt for $23.99 with a hoodie going for $34.95 while a laminated sticker from blumexcreative went for $3.