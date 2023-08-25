U-Haul donates storage space for fire victims

By Tod Stephens The Spokesman-Review

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at two locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley for those affected by the Oregon Road and Gray fires, according to a company statement.

The two active fires have destroyed hundreds of structures and burned thousands of acres, but homes that were spared may require repairs or cleaning.

The company’s offer gives property owners a safe and secure place to put their belongings as they tend to their homes.

Accessibility to secure self-storage is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters, said Travis Lewis, president of U-Haul Company of the Inland Northwest.

“The least we can do is support our community during a difficult time,” he said.

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability at facilities located in Spokane at 4110 E. Sprague Ave. and Spokane Valley at 10412 E. Sprague Ave.

People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility, the statement said.