Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Denis A. Buhalov and Olga A. Loktev, both of Spokane.

Brent D. Edwards and Milo N. Ramsdell, both of Spokane.

Larry A. Finafrock and Angela E. Gilbert, both of Colbert.

Paul E. Brandt and Kendra L. Brayman, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Dalto and Emily A. Minogue, both of Snohomish, Wash.

Alex W. Bartunek and Megan M. Wicks, both of Spokane.

Kavan R. Howell and Taylor L. Dillon, both of Corning, N.Y.

Levi D. Miller and Kayden M. Coleman, both of Clayton.

Daniel E. Beloit and Joyce S. Lee, both of Spokane.

Robert S. De’Anda, of Airway Heights, and Carli A. Jones, of Longview, Wash.

Andrew J. Christ and Kirstee K. Dalan, both of Spokane.

Kevin A. Price and Diana L. Montecucco, both of Cheney.

Christopher R. Robinson and Jenice M. Slaughter, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

iRE LLC v. Anna Parker, restitution of premises.

Enjoy the River LLC v. Andrew Kline Jr., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Nathan Thompson, restitution of premises.

Deer Creek Investors VII LLC v. Gabriel Whitecrow, restitution of premises.

Adorkable Flowers and Gifts LLC v. Inside Out Taxes and Accounting LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Felicity Calderwood v. Joseph Ford, complaint.

Patrick J. Leahy v. RV Retailer Washington LLC, Appleway RV LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract, violations of the auto dealers act, violation of the consumer protection act and other wrongful conduct.

Monica Centeno-Cabrera and Marco Bermudez v. Nicolas Valentin, complaint for damages.

Robin Powell v. Kent Grittner, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Karinga, Latoyia T. and Gideon M.

Deppa, Britney and Matthew

Firsov, Serjay J., and Anderson, Aubrianna

Nguyen, Vinh K. and Tina T.

Schloss, Michael G. and Emily M.

Burns, Bruce C. and Jeannine M.

Legal separations granted

Norton, Claire and Beck, Thomas

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jack W. Crowther, 37; $1,250 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Donald E. Weber, also known as Eric D. Weber, 42; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and 16 counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Troy W. Davis, 56; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and first-degree theft.

Taylor J. Floyd-Sutton, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael E. Vassar, 49; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jasmin K. Zyph, Spokane; debts of $366,836.

Maiya M. Cushing, Spokane; debts of $80,349.

Christine G. Cheff, Mead; debts of $64,409.

Josh A. Smylie, Spokane; debts of $461,776.

Robert E. and Jamie L. Phelps, Spokane Valley; debts of $612,276.

Lisa D. Quinones, Spokane; debts not listed.

Rachelle M. Miller, Deer Park; debts of $20,413.

Eduardo P. Lozano, Othello; debts of $92,467.

Lawrence D. Wisocki, Pullman; debts of $131,920.

Maria Viveros, Othello; debts of $31,708.

Shawna S. Lumley, Spokane; debts of $29,300.

Nathan E. Carlson, Moses Lake; debts of $84,017.

Donald A. Masters, Spokane; debts of $56,837.

Kenneth W. Boyd, Reardan; debts of $145,336.

Paul Lundgren, Springdale; debts of $95,646.

Paul M. and Charlene A. Benton, Rockford; debts of $72,662.

Johnny E. and Debra J. Hines, Newman Lake; debts of $303,190.

David R. Frisque, Spokane; debts of $66,772.

Rachel J. Thew, Mead; debts of $127,039.

Wage-earner petitions

Kelly B. Vreeman, Quincy; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Dominick J. G. Daniels, 28; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Johnathan D. Byers, 24; 16 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, failure to identify self to a law enforcement officer and failure to stop and give information to an officer.

Joseph R. Caldwell, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 18 months of probation, reckless driving, third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.

Noah J. Guinard, 29; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Wyatt R. Quinlivan, 21; 40 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Christopher M. Gabel, 61; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Nicholas A. Romanelli, 40; six days in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless endangerment.

Wallace R. Stough, 52; seven days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Vincent W. R. McCallum, 28; 30 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, fourth-degree assault.

Alexei Ramotowski, 30; nine days in jail, no-contact order violation and protection order violation.