Crews continue to gain containment of Oregon, Gray fires in Spokane County

Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday of two Spokane County fires that have burned more than 21,000 acres and destroyed more than 700 structures.

The Oregon Road fire near Elk was 33% contained, a 17% jump from Friday, and burned 11,021 acres. The Gray fire near Medical Lake was 73% contained – a 5% increase from Friday – and burned 10,085 acres, according to fire officials in news releases Saturday.

The Oregon Road fire has destroyed 126 homes and 258 outbuildings, and the Gray fire has leveled 240 homes and 86 outbuildings, officials said.

One person died at each fire. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said 49-year-old Alex Brown died at the Oregon Road fire, and 86-year-old Carl Grub died at the Gray fire.

Crews focused on fire line improvement, mop up and repairing fire suppression areas Saturday, according to the Oregon Road fire release. Fire suppression around property, damage assessments and mop up contributed to lowering evacuation levels, which were at 1 and 2 Saturday.

As the focus shifts from direct fire suppression to mop up and suppression repair activities, fire resources will be released as appropriate to respond to other needs in the region, the release said. It said 990 personnel were at the Oregon Road fire Saturday, a drop from 1,011 Friday.

Crews worked to secure the remaining perimeter and extinguished hot spots, according to the Gray fire release. Drones were used to assist crews in locating hot spots.

Evacuation levels remained at 1 and 2 Saturday as more than 560 personnel worked the fire.

Air quality was in the moderate range Saturday, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

Officials said residents returning to their property and evaluating potential damage should be vigilant to post-wildfire hazards.

Residents affected by the fires can visit the Disaster Assistance Center, 3305 W. Whistalks Way, Building 9, for resources.

Both fires started Aug. 18, and the causes are under investigation.