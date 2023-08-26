Shooting at prep football game leaves 1 teen dead, 4 people wounded

By Muri Assuncao New York Daily News

A shooting during a high school football game in Choctaw, Oklahoma, late Friday night left one teenager dead and sent four people to the hospital, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. during the third quarter of the Choctaw High School vs. Del City High School game in Choctaw, a city of about 12,000 people just outside of Oklahoma City.

Authorities believe an argument between two males might have led to the shooting.

Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene.

Dramatic footage shared on social media shows a chaotic scene with players running off the field for safety. Some people can be seen dropping to the ground on the field and in the stands after shots are heard.

A 16-year-old male who was shot in the groin area was treated at the scene by two Choctaw officers, one of whom is a trained EMT, but didn’t survive.

Police say he was not a student of either school.

A 42-year-old man who was shot in the chest was transported to a nearby hospital. He was in surgery most of the night and is believed to be in intensive care but in stable condition, Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said in a statement early Saturday afternoon.

One young female was shot in her thigh. She was also taken to a hospital but has since been released.

Two other young females were injured while trying to leave the area, police said. Both of those victims are believed to be students. One was treated for a broken leg, while the other suffered a wrist injury.

No arrests have been made, though Marshall said investigators are looking for a person of interest.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement Saturday afternoon he was “heartbroken” over the news and “praying for everyone involved.”

“Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma,” he added.