This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford. (Penguin Random House/TNS) (Penguin Random House/TNS/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Lion & Lamb,” James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

4. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel,” James McBride (Riverhead)

7. “None of This is True: A Novel,” Lisa Jewell (Atria)

8. “Masters of Death,” Olivie Blake (Tor)

9. “Happiness: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)

Nonfiction

1. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)

2. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s,” B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

3. “Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive,” Greg Harden (Blackstone)

4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)

6. “Bigby Presents: Glory of Giants (Dungeons & Dragons Expansion Book),” RPG Team Wizards (Wizards of the Coast)

7. “The Modern Pioneer Cookbook: Nourishing Recipes From a Traditional Foods Kitchen,” Mary Bryant Shrader (DK)

8. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

9. “Be Better Than Your BS: How Radical Acceptance Empowers Authenticity and Creates a Workplace Culture of Inclusion,” Risha Grant (Hay House)

10. “Tucker,” Chadwick Moore (All Seasons)