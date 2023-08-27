3 Marines killed, 5 in serious condition after aircraft crash in Australia

By Annabelle Timsit Washington Post

Three U.S. Marines were killed and five were in serious condition after an Osprey aircraft crashed in Australia during “routine” military exercises, the Marine Corps and authorities in the country said.

The aircraft was carrying 23 personnel when it crashed in a remote area of Melville Island, off the coast of Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory, around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday local time, the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin said in a statement. The five seriously injured Marines were taken to Royal Darwin Hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated, the statement said. The Marine Corps did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Sunday.

The Marines were flying in support of Exercise Predators Run, a joint military exercise involving troops from Australia, the United States and other countries, the force said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the crash “tragic,” Reuters reported, and Northern Territory Incident Controller Matthew Hollamby called it “a significant incident.” He said in a statement that all necessary resources would be deployed.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said Sunday that the aircraft crashed in a remote area and no civilians were injured. She said an emergency response was underway.

“Australia and the U.S. are working together to respond to this incident,” she said.

The police commissioner for the Northern Territory, Michael Murphy, said Melville Island has a long history of serving as a base for military exercises and that an emergency response was activated almost immediately after the first reports of a crash.

The U.S. Marine Corps primarily uses the MV-22B Osprey – a tilt-rotor aircraft that takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter and is capable of transitioning in midair to fly like a fixed-wing airplane – to transport troops and equipment.

But the aircraft’s safety record has come under scrutiny in the wake of several deadly crashes.

In June of last year, five Marines were killed when their Osprey crashed near Glamis, California, just north of the Mexican border. Three months earlier, an Osprey crashed during NATO exercises in Norway, killing four American service members.

In 2017, a Marine Osprey crashed in Syria, injuring two. That year, a crash in Australia also left three Marines dead. One of the deadliest Osprey crashes came in April 2000, when all 19 Marines aboard perished.

The latest incident comes about a month after four Australian soldiers were killed when their MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed off the coast of Queensland in eastern Australia.

That crash occurred during another joint military training exercise with U.S. forces, Talisman Sabre.Alex Horton and Andrew Jeong contributed to this report.