A Grip on Sports: Some days are just harder than others but that doesn’t mean we skip key stories

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Ever wake up in the morning and just can’t get motivated to go to work? What do you do? Call in sick? Quit? What if you were the only person who did what you do and others depended on you? Would that change how you approach the day? We had a whole bunch of those questions this morning. We could not answer them satisfactorily, so we just went about our day.

• Look, we don’t always wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Heck, we don’t even have a tail. Just a balky back that takes a while getting going. And, yes, we know it’s not the back’s issue, it’s the darn stomach’s fault and its layers and layers of fat. You don’t have to nag us. We get it. It’s not like we’re over-sensitive or anything.

But back to the morning. We just didn’t have it today. We’ve written so often about the Pac-12 fire sale and the Mariners’ fiery August and everyone’s burning desire for college football, we just seemed burned out.

The idea of drawing from those ashes to build a coherent column this morning didn’t spark our interest.

Hey, we’re not a chat-bot you know. Sure, it may seem like it. Throw in a whole bunch of fuel, tell the computer to make something tasty out of it and let it cook. It might work for the Hal 9000 but for Vince 66, this was one of those days a coherent column wasn’t going to spontaneously combust.

We pulled ourselves out of bed, made some coffee, sat down in front of the computer and searched for stories. Read a bunch. Nothing inspired us. We did, however, gather an impressive number of links. Enough of them, in fact, to fill up your morning, if that’s what you want.

As for our opinions? Nada. Nothing. Ya, USC seemed pretty explosive in a rout of San Jose State, but was that a real test? The M’s exploded for seven dingers, which was impressive. And today will be a really nice Sunday before school begins in earnest. That’s all we got. The rest is up to you.

WSU: This time next week we will be linking stories about the result of Washington State’s football opener at Colorado State. For now, we’ll have to limit ourselves to stories about how the Rams are getting prepared for the Cougars. And stories about WSU’s future. Both Jon Wilner, in the Mercury News, and John Canzano, on his website, delve into that in-depth with mailbags. Questions and answers and all that. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd has his thoughts about the future as well. … There was one game featuring a current Pac-12 team – by the way, watching the Pac-12 Network last night, we were not shocked when Ted Robinson said the Network would ignore the dissolution in game broadcasts, but we were a bit taken aback by what looked to be the longtime broadcaster tearing up a bit talking about the conference’s demise – last night. USC unveiled a new offensive weapon (as if the Trojans needed more) and seemed to have the same old defense in a 56-28 victory over San Jose State in the Coliseum. … There is a battle still going on within the Oregon offensive line, even though preseason camp is over and a lot of decisions have been made. … Colorado is about ready to open what could be the most monumental season in the school’s history, mainly because of the influence and changes wrought by coach Deion Sanders. (As an aside, we will never refer to Sanders as “Coach Prime” in this space. Just saying.) … Utah has a chance to do something in the final year of the Pac-12 as we know it: Win three consecutive championship games. … Though it seems a spot in the ACC is the likely landing spot, Stanford and California are still talking with the Big 12, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report. … Here are 10 players who will have a key role at Arizona State. … The opener next week will highlight changes in the Arizona defense and key players who must step up for the offense and special teams.

Gonzaga: The Zags had an opening on their roster. Luka Krajnović had a desire to play college basketball in the United States. A match made in recruiting heaven? Seems like it. Jim Meehan spoke in length with Gonzaga’s newest addition, the freshman guard from Croatia.

Indians: Spokane had a shot at extending its three-game winning streak at Vancouver but the Canadians struck late for a 9-8 win. Dave Nichols has the coverage. The six-game series ends today.

EWU: The Eagles scrimmaged Saturday, though as Dan Thompson tells us, many of the starters were held out of their final tuneup before next weekend’s opener with North Dakota State. … Dan also has an interesting feature this morning, looking at the steps coordinators have to take to establish themselves in a new program. It’s not limited to Eastern but weaves in Idaho and WSU newbies as well. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, just what might Weber State’s depth chart look like?

Seahawks: Did the Hawks lose? Why, yes, they did. Did it matter? Nope. The final exhibition of the preseason was just that for Seattle, as few starters played. The host Packers used more of theirs, though it took them a late rally to earn a 19-15 victory. … Easop Winston Jr., the former WSU receiver, did everything he could, including a decent punt return, to make a case for a 53-man roster spot.

Mariners: It was such a laugher after a seven-run third inning, we expected the Royals to pitch a rookie outfielder or someone. The M’s rolled to a 15-2 rout behind Logan Gilbert’s pitching and seven home runs. … The offense is what’s sparked the recent surge.

Sounders: Seattle was once one of the best teams in the MLS. It no longer is, mainly because it refuses to spend the assets or money to get back into that company. It’s disappointing.

Storm: Sami Whitcomb has made herself into a great shooter later in life.

Golf: After another day at the Circling Raven Championship, rookie Chanettee Wannasaen is in the same spot. Atop the leaderboard with a one-stroke lead. Jim Meehan has more from the Epson tournament.

• That’s it for today. Yes, we almost took the day off, just because we needed a day. But there is too much going on, what with football starting and other less common occurrences – we’re looking at you and your pennant race Mariners. We didn’t take the entire day. We just didn’t blather as much. Until later …