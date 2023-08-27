Man found dead downtown of apparent traumatic injuries

Spokane Police found the body of a dead man downtown early Sunday morning near Wall Street and Railroad Avenue.

Officers found the body and reported the man suffered apparent traumatic injuries.

The Spokane Medical Examiner’s office will release the man’s identity, cause and manner of death at a later date. The department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and an investigation is ongoing. The department asked information regarding the incident be reported to crime check at (509) 456-2233.